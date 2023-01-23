HamberMenu
Centre according top priority to fishermen: Rupala

Union Minister visits Medak and Sagareddy districts

January 23, 2023 08:28 pm | Updated 08:28 pm IST - SANGAREDDY

The Hindu Bureau

Union Minister of Fisheries Parshottam Rupala said that the Union Government had been according top priority to fishermen across the nation and trying to address their problems. He said that the padayatra by party State president Bandi Sanjay Kumar had created a sensation and it had strengthened the party at ground level.

As part of visiting Lok Sabha Pravas Yoajana in constituencies, the Minister visited Medak and Sangareddy on Monday with party MLA M. Raghunandan Rao and interacted with party activists and community leaders. Later he spoke with reporters.

“The budget for the department has increased from ₹ 2,000 crore to ₹20,000 crore after BJP came to power. We have taken up several measures for the welfare of fishermen,” said the Minister.

He held discussions with party leaders and enquired about the prevailing political situation at ground level.

At Sangareddy he met party leaders and interacted with them and attended party committee meeting as well.

He handed over a laptop to a poor girl studying B. Tech.

