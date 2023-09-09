Central Zone task force arrests fake doctor in Shah Inayat Gunj

September 09, 2023 07:56 pm | Updated 07:56 pm IST - HYDERABAD

The Central Zone task force on Saturday arrested an individual posing as a medical practitioner in the Shah Inayat Gunj police station limits.

The suspect, identified as 46-year-old Pradeep Jain Dangur, is a resident of Begum Bazaar. According to the police, during his tenure working alongside ayurvedic practitioners, he acquired certain medical knowledge. However, in 1999 he acquired fake educational certificates, including a Diploma in Ayurvedic Medicine and Surgery (DAMS), a Bachelor of Ayurvedic Medicine (BAMS), and an MD in Ayurvedic Medicine from Biraja Medical College of Allopathy in Odisha. These documents were acquired through Ritu Raj, an agent hailing from Kanpur, Uttar Pradesh for a sum of ₹40,000.

Mr. Dangur established the ‘Sri Naman Clinic’ at Jinsi Chouraha, along the Jummerat Bazar Road, where he began practicing posing as a legitimate doctor — risking several patients’ lives. He has been handed over to SHO, Shah Inayat Gunj police station for further legal action.