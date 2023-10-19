Central Vigilance Commission secretary visits Bharat Dynamics Limited

October 19, 2023 08:40 pm | Updated 08:40 pm IST - HYDERABAD

Central Vigilance Commission (CVC) secretary P. Daniel IDES on Wednesday visited the Kanchanbagh unit of Bharat Dynamics Limited (BDL), where he was briefed about the activities by chairman and managing director Commodore A. Madhavarao. BDL chief vigilance officer Upender Vennam made a presentation on the occasion.

Mr. Daniel released a compendium of CVC circulars–2023 and the systematic improvements suggested by vigilance department and action taken by BDL Management (Vol. – II) and had a word of praise for the vigilance activities being undertaken by the department.

He underlined the need for transparency and enhancing awareness among the employees about vigilance and also visited the R&D division and manufacturing facilities, said a press release on Thursday.

