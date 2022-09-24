Central varsity students protest against fee hike

A scuffle broke out at the University of Hyderabad after the students protesting against a hike in the application processing fee and the entrance fee were forcibly removed by the security guards, students claimed.

Students were protesting against the collection of ₹ 1,000 fee for processing the applications though the varsity admissions were now being done under the Central University Entrance Test (CUET) rather than the varsity’s own entrance exam.

The varsity used to charge ₹ 600 for an application for the entrance exam but now it is demanding ₹ 1,000 payment under the pretext of ‘processing applications, according to the agitating students. They also objected to the enhancement of fees for five courses under the Integrated MA and Integrated M.Sc from ₹ 600 to ₹ 3,000 if the student wished to apply for all the courses.

This unreasonable hike imposed on students from the marginalised communities is a huge burden that cannot be taken, they said while protesting at the Controller of Examinations office. Moreover, students alleged that the varsity administration instead of speaking to them had engaged the security guards to deal with the issue.