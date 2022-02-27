Central team visits Amrabad Tiger Reserve, examines development works

New entrance arch, check-post of tiger reserve opened at Mannanur

A team of top officials of the Ministry of Environment, Forests and Climate Change led by Director General of Forests Chandra Prakash Goyal visited Amrabad Tiger Reserve on Sunday as part of their visit to Telangana and examined the development works being implemented in the tiger reserve.

Mr. Goyal inaugurated the new arch constructed at the entrance of the tiger reserve at Mannanur on Hyderabad-Srisailam road and also the new check-post set up there. Officials of the tiger reserve explained to the visiting team the efforts being put by them to make 70 km distance from Amrabad to Domalapenta plastic free.

They told the visiting team that plastic and glass material left/thrown by tourists and other travellers along the road would be collected by a team of members of the local Chenchu tribe formed for the purpose and taken to the recycling centre set up at Mannanur. It was the first such initiative taken up in the tiger reserves in the country to check the plastic menace which would harm the wild animals.

Later, the MoEF&CC officials team examined a bio-lab established at Mannanur for study and analysis of excreta and other remains of wild animals. They also visited the scientific and environmental centre set up there.

Further, the visiting team opened a packaging workshop set up with cooperation of Apollo Foundation for the employment of Chenchu women. The workshop would make environment-friendly jute bags and other material for use in the tiger reserve area.

They also visited a health centre set up with the assistance of Apollo Hospitals there. State officials explained to the visiting team that the Centre would provide primary healthcare service to the forest staff as well as the local tribes. The team expressed satisfaction over the management of forest after going on a jungle safari in the Amrabad forest area.

The Central team inaugurated a conference hall constructed in the name of “chowsingha” at Atchampet forest office and medicinal plant garden of plants specific to Nallamala forest area there and also laid foundation stone for new forest martyrs memorial there.

Additional Director General of National Tiger Conservation Authority (NTCA) S.P. Yadav, senior official of Compensatory Afforestation Fund Management Fund and Planning Authority (CAMPA) Ramesh Pandey, Principal Chief Conservation of Forests of Uttar Pradesh Madhu Sharma, PCCF of Telangana R. Shobha, Field Director of Amrabad Tiger Reserve Srinivas, DFO Nagarkurnool Kishta Goud, FDO Rohith Gopidi and others participated in the visit.