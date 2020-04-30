Central team notes sufficient testing, PPE kits with TS

The Inter-Ministerial Central Team (IMCT) which visited hospitals, central drug stores, shelter homes and other places in Telangana stated in their report that adequate stocks of testing kits and personal protective equipment (PPE) kits and other resources are available with the State.

However, they observed some issues at the District Hospital in King Koti. Punya Salila Srivastava, Joint Secretary, Ministry of Home Affairs, said that the team has suggested distance be maintained between donning and doffing areas — where healthcare professionals wear and remove PPE — in the hospital. Besides, they found that some of the wards do not have attached bathrooms. Suggestions was given not to admit patients in those wards.

The team checked stock monitoring system in central drug store. Officials from the State Health department said that Telangana State Medical Services and Infrastructure Development Corporation (TSMIDC) has procured 5.51 lakh units of PPEs, and over 47,000 COVID-19 testing kits. Around 7.3 lakh N95 masks, 34 lakh surgeon masks, over 11 lakh surgical gloves, and others are available with the Health Department.

“Currently, we have capacity to test 47,000 samples. The kits have to be maintained at minus temperatures. Only so many kits can be stored. Procuring the kits is a continuous process,” officials said.

Space in the central drug store was taken into consideration before procuring the drugs. Currently, 55 forms of drugs which are related to symptomatic treatment, or prophylactics, are being procured.