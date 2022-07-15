Central team monitors NREGS work

A Central team headed by government officer Sanjay Kumar has urged the district authorities to implement the National Rural Employment Guarantee Scheme (NREGS) successfully.

Mr. Kumar along with Additional Collector Pratima Singh visited Balanagar village in Medak mandal on Friday and examined the ongoing NREGS works. The other members in the team included Ruchi Sinha and Moreswar.

They examined sapling plantation on either side of the road, Palle Prakruthi Vanam, nurseries, digging of trenches, silt removal in tanks, community plantation and cleaning of drains. The officials expressed satisfaction over the completed works.