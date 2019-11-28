Telangana

Central team lauds development of Ibrahimpur

more-in

Central team members who visited the district on Thursday appreciated the development that took place at Ibrahimpur village in Narayanapur mandal, stating that it has successfully used the funds released by the Union Government.

Central team led by Prof. Rangacharyulu, Associate Professor Jayashree and Researcher Scholar Deepti visited several places in the district to assess the implementation of National Rural Employment Guarantee Scheme (NREGS) in the wake of district being nominated for national award for successfully implementing the scheme.

The team has visited Bakrichepyala, Mittapally, Rajagopalpet, Venkatapur, Timmayaiplally, Irkod, Tornal and Pullur.

They have also examined the Haritha Haram programme.

Why you should pay for quality journalism - Click to know more

Comments
Related Topics Telangana
development
Related Articles
Recommended for you
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Nov 28, 2019 9:45:10 PM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/national/telangana/central-team-lauds-development-of-ibrahimpur/article30109313.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY