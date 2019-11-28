Central team lauds development of Ibrahimpur

Central team members who visited the district on Thursday appreciated the development that took place at Ibrahimpur village in Narayanapur mandal, stating that it has successfully used the funds released by the Union Government.

Central team led by Prof. Rangacharyulu, Associate Professor Jayashree and Researcher Scholar Deepti visited several places in the district to assess the implementation of National Rural Employment Guarantee Scheme (NREGS) in the wake of district being nominated for national award for successfully implementing the scheme.

The team has visited Bakrichepyala, Mittapally, Rajagopalpet, Venkatapur, Timmayaiplally, Irkod, Tornal and Pullur.

They have also examined the Haritha Haram programme.