Central team did not assess flood damage to Kaleshwaram in financial terms, says Union Minister 

March 13, 2023 06:44 pm | Updated 06:44 pm IST - HYDERABAD

The Central Government has informed that the team of officers from the Central Water Commission and Godavari River Management Board which visited Kaleshwaram project in July last year in the aftermath of flooding had not assessed the damage caused in financial terms.

The team however observed damage to parts of the project infrastructure during the visit, Union Minister of State for Jal Shakti Bishweswar Tudu informed the Rajya Sabha on Monday. He was responding to a query by BJP member K. Laxman on whether the Government had any information that motors and crops worth crores of rupees were submerged in Kaleshwaram project.

On the question of environmental and other clearances, Mr. Bishweswar Tudu said the Kaleshwaram project had received environmental and forest clearances but clearance was not granted by the Ministry of Tribal Affairs. The same was the case with the Sammakka Sagar project while terms of reference were granted for environmental clearance in respect of Palamuru Ranga Reddy lift irrigation scheme. Environmental clearance was not granted for Modikuntavagu project but the project had received stge-I forest clearance. Environmental and Forest clearances as well as consent of Ministry of Tribal Affairs were not granted in respect of Sitamma Sagar multi-purpose project so far, he said.