Central team coming today to review nCoV

Steps taken for management and control of Novel Coronavirus (nCoV) in Telangana, isolation wards in government hospitals and other aspects would be reviewed by a three-member multidisciplinary Central team, which would reach the State on Sunday.

The Central team consisting of a public health expert, a clinician and a microbiologist, would reach the State on Sunday. Officials from the State Health Department, and Regional Office for Health and Family Welfare department would accompany them.

Thermal screening

Apart from Telangana, the Central teams would visit six more States where thermal screening of passengers at airports is taken up.

Orders to this effect were issued by Union Health Minister of Health and Family Welfare Dr Harsh Vardhan, who held a review meeting with senior officers of the Health Ministry, Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR) and the National Centre for Disease Control (NCDC) on Saturday.

RGIA

Here, the Central teams would visit Rajiv Gandhi International Airport (RGIA), Shamshabad, where passengers coming in flight from Hong Kong are screened using thermal scanners and thermal guns. Apart from the airport, they would review arrangements at Sir Ronald Ross Institute of Tropical and Communicable Disease (Fever Hospital), Nallakunta, which has isolation wards for people suspected to be having nCoV.

From the past a few days, people who took flight from Hong Kong to land in Hyderabad are being screened using thermal scanners and thermal guns.

If anyone’s body temperature is found to be high, they are asked about their travel history and other details. On Friday night, 262 passengers were screened. The flight from Hong Kong lands in Hyderabad five times a week.

A youngster who has returned to Hyderabad from Wuhan, China, on January 20, was isolated at Sir Ronald Ross Institute of Tropical and Communicable Disease. However, samples collected from him sent to National Institute of Virology (NIV), Pune, tested negative for nCoV.

He was discharged from the hospital on Saturday morning. The youngster was pursing MBBS in Wuhan.

Call centre

If you have travel history to China since January 1 and have symptoms such as fever, cough, respiratory distress and others, report to the nearest health facility or call 24x7 NCDC call centre at 91-11-23978046 for any clinical query on nCoV