Central special officer visits Adilabad, Mancherial

Central special officer for Maharashtra and Telangana Sanjay Jaju being received by Mancherial Collector Bharati Hollikeri in Mancherial town on Friday.   | Photo Credit: ARRANGEMENT

Checks readiness of quarantine facilities at two districts

Joint Secretary in Union Ministry of Health and Family Welfare Sanjay Jaju, who is the Central Special Officer to monitor COVID-19 situation in Maharashtra and Telangana States, on Friday visited Adilabad and Mancherial districts. He interacted with respective collectors A. Sridevasena at Adilabad town and Bharati Hollikeri at Mancherial town, besides the officials involved in control of COVID-19, to take stock of the situation.

Mr. Jaju was told about the quarantine facilities being augmented by district administrations. He was also apprised about the villagers taking a proactive role and barring entry to outsiders into respective habitations.

Meanwhile, Adilabad district has created an 80 bed quarantine facility at the Youth training Ccentre facility at the Tribal Welfare Intermediate and High School for boys in town. In addition, buildings have been identified to convert them into a 120-bed quarantine when the need arises.

The quarantine facility is being manned by a doctor, a staff nurse, a supervisor and a health assistant according to in-charge officer Srikanth and Deputy District Medical and Health Officer P. Sadhana. The food would be supplied by Rajiv Gandhi Institute of Medical Sciences, the officials added.

