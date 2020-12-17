‘Central schemes not implemented in Telangana’

It is TRS government that is ignoring farmer welfare, says Central Minister

Union Minister of State for Fisheries, Animal Husbandry and Dairying Sanjeev Kumar Balyan on Thursday said the Telangana Rashtra Samithi (TRS) government was not implementing schemes launched by the Centre, and, it has been diverting the designated funds for other purposes.

Mr. Balyan said the three farm laws are intended to improve the lives of farmers, and it was the TRS government that neglected farmers’ welfare by not implementing Fasal Bima Yojana and other agriculture support schemes.

“The Fisheries Department has an allocation of ₹ 20,000 crores in the budget, but I was not able to help fish farmers of Telangana since I did not receive a single application,” he said.

Minister Mr. Balyan was at Haliya here, to participate in a ‘Kisan Sammelan’ to explain the three farm laws to farmers.

He said the legislation was being misread and leaders were spreading false information on it without a complete understanding of the laws. “These laws will help farmers earn more than the minimum support price, arrest farmer suicides and also reform the system,” he added.

Mr. Balyan said that it was the TRS government, “run by KCR’s family and its corruption”, that has ignored Centre’s subsidy-driven initiatives in agriculture and horticulture.