‘Central schemes not implemented in Telangana’

Union Minister of State for Fisheries, Animal Husbandry and Dairying Sanjeev Kumar Balyan on Thursday said the Telangana Rashtra Samithi (TRS) government was not implementing schemes launched by the Centre, and, it has been diverting the designated funds for other purposes.
Mr. Balyan said the three farm laws are intended to improve the lives of farmers, and it was the TRS government that neglected farmers’ welfare by not implementing Fasal Bima Yojana and other agriculture support schemes.
“The Fisheries Department has an allocation of ₹ 20,000 crores in the budget, but I was not able to help fish farmers of Telangana since I did not receive a single application,” he said.
Minister Mr. Balyan was at Haliya here, to participate in a ‘Kisan Sammelan’ to explain the three farm laws to farmers.
He said the legislation was being misread and leaders were spreading false information on it without a complete understanding of the laws. “These laws will help farmers earn more than the minimum support price, arrest farmer suicides and also reform the system,” he added.
Mr. Balyan said that it was the TRS government, “run by KCR’s family and its corruption”, that has ignored Centre’s subsidy-driven initiatives in agriculture and horticulture.
You have reached your limit for free articles this month.
Subscription Benefits Include
Today's Paper
Find mobile-friendly version of articles from the day's newspaper in one easy-to-read list.
Unlimited Access
Enjoy reading as many articles as you wish without any limitations.
Personalised recommendations
A select list of articles that match your interests and tastes.
Faster pages
Move smoothly between articles as our pages load instantly.
Dashboard
A one-stop-shop for seeing the latest updates, and managing your preferences.
Briefing
We brief you on the latest and most important developments, three times a day.
Support Quality Journalism.
*Our Digital Subscription plans do not currently include the e-paper, crossword and print.
A letter from the Editor
Dear subscriber,
Thank you!
Your support for our journalism is invaluable. It’s a support for truth and fairness in journalism. It has helped us keep apace with events and happenings.
The Hindu has always stood for journalism that is in the public interest. At this difficult time, it becomes even more important that we have access to information that has a bearing on our health and well-being, our lives, and livelihoods. As a subscriber, you are not only a beneficiary of our work but also its enabler.
We also reiterate here the promise that our team of reporters, copy editors, fact-checkers, designers, and photographers will deliver quality journalism that stays away from vested interest and political propaganda.
Suresh Nambath