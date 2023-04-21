ADVERTISEMENT

Central programme to upskill construction workers launched in Hyderabad

April 21, 2023 08:17 pm | Updated 08:17 pm IST - HYDERABAD

The Hindu Bureau

National Initiative for Promotion of Upskilling of Nirman Workers (NIPUN), a Central government programme with an objective of enhancing skills and capabilities of workers in the construction industry, was launched at Osman Nagar on Friday.

Chief city planner S. Devender Reddy launched the programme in the presence of president of Telangana NAREDCO (National Real Estate Development Council) B. Sunil Chandra Reddy and others.

Ministry of Housing and Urban Affairs (MoHUA), along with National Skill Development Corporation (NSDC), launched NIPUN last year to skill over one lakh construction workers in one year. NAREDCO has been recognised as a project implementation agency and Prabhodita as training partner.

The initiative will cover multiple developers, construction sites and construction workers. Any construction worker of 18-45 years of age with experience as defined by Sector Skill Councils and possesses Aadhaar card and a bank account linked with it may apply for the training.

Certified workers will be given a three-year accident insurance policy, with a coverage of ₹2 lakh under the Kaushal Bima scheme, and registration with Building and Other Construction Workers’ Welfare Board.

