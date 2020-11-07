Central oxygen system at Palvancha health centre

Expected to address needs of COVID patients

The long-felt need for a dedicated facility to ensure uninterrupted oxygen supply at the 50-bed Community Health Centre (CHC) in the industrial hub of Palvancha has now become a reality.

A central oxygen system has been set up at the CHC (Area Hospital) by the Nava Bharat Ventures Limited (NBVL) under its corporate social responsibility initiatives.

The system, which is expected to address the rising demand for medical oxygen in the backdrop of the COVID-19 pandemic, was inaugurated by Kothagudem MLA V. Venkateswara Rao on Thursday.

NBVL vice-president Y. Sreenivasa Murthy distributed Personal Protective Equipment or PPE kits to the hospital staff on the occasion. Hospital superintendent Mukkanteswara Rao and others were present.

Speakers at the inaugural ceremony lauded the timely gesture of NBVL in providing the central oxygen system to the CHC, thereby strengthening the life support mechanism in the public health facility frequented by patients from far and wide in the tribal-dominated district.