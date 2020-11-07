Central oxygen system at Palvancha health centre

The long-felt need for a dedicated facility to ensure uninterrupted oxygen supply at the 50-bed Community Health Centre (CHC) in the industrial hub of Palvancha has now become a reality.
A central oxygen system has been set up at the CHC (Area Hospital) by the Nava Bharat Ventures Limited (NBVL) under its corporate social responsibility initiatives.
The system, which is expected to address the rising demand for medical oxygen in the backdrop of the COVID-19 pandemic, was inaugurated by Kothagudem MLA V. Venkateswara Rao on Thursday.
NBVL vice-president Y. Sreenivasa Murthy distributed Personal Protective Equipment or PPE kits to the hospital staff on the occasion. Hospital superintendent Mukkanteswara Rao and others were present.
Speakers at the inaugural ceremony lauded the timely gesture of NBVL in providing the central oxygen system to the CHC, thereby strengthening the life support mechanism in the public health facility frequented by patients from far and wide in the tribal-dominated district.
A letter from the Editor
Dear reader,
We have been keeping you up-to-date with information on the developments in India and the world that have a bearing on our health and wellbeing, our lives and livelihoods, during these difficult times. To enable wide dissemination of news that is in public interest, we have increased the number of articles that can be read free, and extended free trial periods. However, we have a request for those who can afford to subscribe: please do. As we fight disinformation and misinformation, and keep apace with the happenings, we need to commit greater resources to news gathering operations. We promise to deliver quality journalism that stays away from vested interest and political propaganda.
Support Quality Journalism
A letter from the Editor
Dear subscriber,
Thank you!
Your support for our journalism is invaluable. It’s a support for truth and fairness in journalism. It has helped us keep apace with events and happenings.
The Hindu has always stood for journalism that is in the public interest. At this difficult time, it becomes even more important that we have access to information that has a bearing on our health and well-being, our lives, and livelihoods. As a subscriber, you are not only a beneficiary of our work but also its enabler.
We also reiterate here the promise that our team of reporters, copy editors, fact-checkers, designers, and photographers will deliver quality journalism that stays away from vested interest and political propaganda.
Suresh Nambath