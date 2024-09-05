Central Ministers to visit flood-hit Khammam on Friday

Union Minister for Agriculture and Farmer Welfare Shivraj Singh Chouhan and Union Minister of State for Home Bandi Sanjay Kumar will be undertaking an aerial survey of the flood damage in Khammam district on Friday (September 6, 2024).

The Ministers are scheduled to tour from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. following which Mr. Kumar will proceed towards Kodad to assess the flood damage in the area at around 4 p.m. The Union Cabinet colleagues are also to be briefed by the officials concerned about the property loss during the recent heavy rains, as per an official release on Thursday (September 5, 2024).

Later, Mr. Chouhan will return to Bhopal by a special flight whereas Mr. Kumar would visit the affected areas near the Peddamma Thalli temple, Mothe Nagar and pumping well road in Khammam town. From there, he will depart for Kodad.

Mr. Kumar would inspect the fields damaged during the floods and also talk to the families who had suffered losses. He will also gather information on the flood damage from party leaders and workers. Following this, he will address the media and leave for a tour of the Karimnagar parliamentary constituency.