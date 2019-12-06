Central GST Zone to observe Feedback Day today

With the new GST (Goods and Service Tax) returns system set to be introduced from April 1, next year, the Hyderabad Central GST Zone has obtained extensive feedback from the stakeholders, including tax payers and tax consultants.

The Central GST Zone is observing feedback divas (feedback day) on Saturday wherein all the Central GST offices would be open to obtain feedback on the new returns filing system. The department said while officers would be available to help all the taxpayers as part of feedback divas, taxpayers could also utilise the trial version of the new GST returns on the official website www.gst.gov.in.

The trial version could be used multiple times to understand and adapt to the new returns filing system which broadly consist of three categories for small, medium and large taxpayers. The department said whether the taxpayers were filing the returns on monthly or quarterly basis, they should ensure that tax payments were made on a month and they could send an SMS in the event of filing nil returns.

The department recalled that the government had introduced Sabka Vishwas,a legacy dispute resolution scheme, for settling legacy dues pertaining to Service Tax and Central Excise and thereby reducing litigation. The scheme was available till December 31 and the relief under the scheme would extend up to 70% in some of the cases. A major attraction of the scheme was complete waiver of interest, penalty and prosecution.

Over 1,550 taxpayers in the State expressed their willingness to avail the scheme and several had already availed the opportunity. The department had asked the taxpayers to utilise the one time opportunity and become free from legacy dues once and for all.