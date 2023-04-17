Central grant of ₹48.61 lakh for pilot desalination plant development

April 17, 2023 08:22 pm | Updated 08:22 pm IST - HYDERABAD

Department of Science and Technology (DST), Ministry of Science and Technology has sanctioned a research project with a grant of ₹48.61 lakh on the desalination of brackish water for industrial uses to GITAM university’s Subhash Chandra from the department of civil engineering as part of the water technology initiative plan.

The project will culminate in a pilot-scale desalination plant, which will be tested for desalination in collaboration with Zelence Industries Private Limited. Industries with high water consumption, such as textile, paper and thermal power plants, stand to benefit from this project. The expected launch of the desalination unit is planned for late 2025 to early 2026, said a press release.

Brackish water—water that is more saline than freshwater but less saline than seawater—is commonly found in coastal areas, estuaries and aquifers. Its desalination is crucial in addressing water scarcity in many arid regions. Over the next several years, it is anticipated that the desalination systems market in India will grow at a rate of over 3% annually.

The project aims to develop sustainable carbon electrodes from biomass waste for use in membrane capacitive deionisation (MCDI) technology, which has become an up-and-coming water treatment technology for seawater desalination and is a greener alternative with low energy consumption, high efficiency, easy electrode regeneration, and no secondary pollution.

Mr. Chandra, along with IIT Kharagpur’s Jayanta Bhattacharya, will work on MCDI, which applies an electrical potential across a pair of porous carbon electrodes separated by a permeable membrane. When the electrical potential is applied, salt ions in brackish water are adsorbed onto the electrodes, leaving behind fresh water. The electrodes are then discharged, releasing the salt ions, which are flushed away, added the release.