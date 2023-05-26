Central government too to celebrate tenth anniversary of Telangana

May 26, 2023 08:31 pm | Updated 08:31 pm IST - Hyderabad

The State and Central governments are at it again, vying to celebrate the tenth anniversary of formation of Telangana State.

While the State government will kick off the 21 day celebrations at Secretariat on June 2 to mark the day separate Telangana took birth, the BJP-led Centre proposed to make it a single day affair at Golconda fort on the same day. Not to be outdone, the Congress too had its own plans for the occasion in a different way. It decided on Friday to expose the failures of BRS government in the last nine years by organising programmes to sensitise public right up to village level for 21 days, party sources said.

Both governments held parallel celebrations in connection with the Hyderabad Liberation Day on September 17. It was first for both the ruling parties, the BRS in State and BJP at Centre, to observe the event after shying away from it for several years to serve their political interests. None other than Union Home Minister Amit Shah participated in the programme organised by Central government at Parade Grounds. He reviewed the parade by Central security forces on the occasion.

This time round, the Central government proposed to depute a Minister again for the celebration at Golconda Fort. Union Tourism and Culture Minister G. Kishan Reddy will leave for New Delhi on Saturday to finalise the chief guest for the event.

BJP sources said the Union Minister who will attend the event will hoist the national flag and review parade by Central security forces in the morning. In the evening, the Ministry of Culture will organise cultural programmes at the Fort depicting the role of the BJP in State formation and preservation of cultural heritage of the State.

They added that invitation will be extended to Chief Minister, Chief Secretary and Director General of Police to participate in the celebration like it was done for the Liberation Day.