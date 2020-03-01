Central award for TSSPDCL

Southern Power Distribution Company of Telangana Ltd (TSSPDCL) has bagged the “best smart grid project by a utility” as part of the “Smart City-Empowering India” awards given by the Ministry of Housing and Urban Affairs (MoHUA).

The award was received by Director (Projects) of the Discom T. Srinivas at an event held in New Delhi on February 28 at the hands of Union Minister for Housing and Urban Affairs Hardeep Singh Puri. According to the Discom officials, the award is given to recognise the “smart grid project” implemented by power distribution utilities (Discoms).

To substantiate and standout with its innovative smart grid module, TSSPDCL has presented “prosumer-driven smart grid project” in Hyderabad as its nomination. The project fulfils the purpose of the Smart Cities Mission as defined by the MoHUA to drive economic growth and improve the quality of life of people by harnessing technology that leads to smart outcomes through smart solutions.

The prosumer-driven project involves innovative ICT (information and communication technology) module comprising IrDA-based metering technology, SCADA/DMS realtime network management, solar rooftop programme: clean and green energy and “pay as you use” prepaid meters.

The Discom has so far installed IrDA meters for 60 lakh metered consumers including 35.25 lakhs in Hyderabad.