Central agencies will soon probe KCR’s corrupt practices: Bandi

‘KCR will meet the same fate as that of N. Chandrababu Naidu’

‘KCR will meet the same fate as that of N. Chandrababu Naidu’

The Central agencies have “kept a tab” on Chief Minister K. Chandrasekhar Rao’s “corruption” and “very soon, they would begin inquiry into the properties amassed. That is why he, his son and nephew are making a hue and cry, knowing fully well that they would be thrown behind the bars soon,” claimed BJP State president and MP Bandi Sanjay Kumar on Monday.

“KCR is talking of a federal front and is going to meet the same fate of N. Chandrababu Naidu who tried to forge a grand alliance in the last elections. His downfall has begun,” he affirmed and said the Chief Minister is trying to mobilise the support of the CMs of other States and leaders “only to save his skin”, in the event of the Centre filing “criminal cases against him.”

“I request the people of Maharashtra, Karnataka, Tamil Nadu and West Bengal not to get carried away by the words of Mr. Rao as he is known to make use of people, and later backstab them. None of the groups which supported the separate State agitation like the employees, students and farmers benefitted in the last seven years of TRS rule,” he alleged at a press conference.

“What has he (KCR) done for Telangana all these years and what can he do by entering into national politics? He has begun enacting new dramas only to divert the attention of the people in the wake of growing resentment due to increasing suicides of farmers, employees and unemployed youth”, he said.

“Who will believe his allegations that Prime Minister Modi is corrupt after lavishing praise?” he asked.

The Karimnagar MP said KCR is “dreaming of ruling the country with the support of ‘Tukde-Tukde’ gang, and dismissed the CM’s announcements at Narayankhed public meeting stating that similar promises were made at Huzurabad, Nagarjunasagar and Dubbak during by-elections but forgotten later.