Centenary summer camp in Hyderabad school

April 24, 2023 09:00 pm | Updated 09:00 pm IST - HYDERABAD

The Hindu Bureau

The Hyderabad Public School-Begumpet has announced its ‘Centenary Summer Camp’ for schoolchildren, as part of its ongoing centenary celebrations from April 24 to May 20. The camp was inaugurated by actor Anumolu Sushant in the presence of the president of The Hyderabad Public School Society Gusti Noria and principal Madhav Deo Saraswat. The camp will offer a range of creative activities, including summer carnival musical play, western dance class, calligraphy, and culinary class along with sports, Abacus and Vedic math programs, according to a press release.

