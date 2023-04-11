Census confirms fears about disappearnce of Chennur’s noosed tigress

April 11, 2023 12:44 am | Updated 12:44 am IST - HYDERABAD

Tiger Census, 2022, the quadrennial report on the status of big cats which was released by Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday, has issued the final word about the possibility of the resident tigress in Chennur forest division being alive.

The report mentioned that tigers were locally “extirpated” from Kawal Tiger Reserve and Chennur of Telangana.

This assumes significance in light of the fact that the Tiger Census of 2018 had mentioned one tiger in Kawal core area, and one in Chennur Reserve Forest.

Kawal had no resident tigers since its inception, and the one counted four years ago was there only for a brief visit, as noted by the report. However, the tigress in Chennur was a resident one, which is not seen there anymore.

Christened K4 by the Forest department after its birth place Kagaznagar, the tigress had made Chennur forests outside the Kawal Tiger Reserve its home, and survived fabulously for four years despite the noose around her abdominal region.

The legendary tigress had got caught in the snare wire as a sub-adult, yet escaped what would have been certain death for any other feline. However, the wire noose remained around its waist.

For a long time, her images were captured by the exclusive camera traps installed by the foresters for her. As the animal grew in size, the noose around her abdomen was tightening, putting her life in grave danger.

In 2018, the Telangana Forest department had made Herculean efforts to trap the tigress, with the sole purpose of removing the wire. Expert trackers and tranquilising teams were summoned from Maharashtra, and specialised portable Machans and cages were purchased for keeping vigils round the clock.

All efforts failed miserably as the feline had proven to be too elusive to fall into the traps, thanks to the memory of getting ensnared in childhood etched in her mind.

Images of the tigress have stopped coming from the camera traps for the past two to three years, officials shared. This meant that the animal could have moved elsewhere, or worse, died.

Officials, on the condition of anonymity, admit that death is a more plausible explanation, as the tigress had made Chennur her home, and there was little reason for her to move out.

The latest Tiger Census is an indictment of sorts against the non-serious attitude of the State towards the protection of the big cat. While noting that tiger occupancy has declined in the States of Jharkhand, Odisha, Chhattisgarh, and Telangana, the report called for serious conservation efforts to salvage the situation.

If management activities such as prey augmentation, habitat restoration, and protection are undertaken with serious efforts, tiger reserves and protected areas in these States still hold potential for further recovery of the tiger populations, it said.