Cellphone jammers set up at Sri Raja Rajeshwara temple

In order to maintain the sanctity of the ancient temple and to bolster security arrangements, the Vemulawada Sri Raja Rajeshwara Swamy Devasthanam has installed cellphone jammers on the temple precincts.

The Devasthanam authorities took the decision in view of the rampant use of cellphones by devotees not only in the queue lines but even in the sanctum sanctorum, vitiating the atmosphere. The officials found that despite imposing a ban on bags and cellphones on the temple premises, devotees and employees were unscrupulously using the devices. The officials found many devotees were using social media apps and taking selfies while standing in the queue for darshan and disturbing the environment.

The authorities have installed three cellphone jammers on the temple premises and distributed 10 walkie-talkies to the Devasthanam staff for communication. The Devasthanam bought each jammer at a cost of ₹ 7,000 and spent ₹ 15,000 for walkie-talkies.

“We have been campaigning against the use of cellphones on the temple premises since the last few years and opened a cloak room for devotees to deposit their phones and other belongings. But, the devotees were still carrying their mobiles into the shrine and using it. Hence, we installed the cellphone jammers, which is the best and only solution to discourage the use of mobile phones in the temple,” the authorities said.

Incidentally, the Devasthanam employees were also using mobile phones during their working hours within the temple. The officials feel that the jammers would effectively discourage use of mobile phones by devotees as well as the employees. In the first phase, the jammers have been installed within the sanctum sanctorum and more jammers would be installed even near the queue lines. The walkie-talkies have enabled communication with the Devasthanam employees deployed at the shrine, temple officials said and added that they would strictly enforce the ban of cellphones at the temple. The police officials have appreciated the temple authorities for the installation of the cellphone jammers as part of strengthening of security measures, they maintained.