Cell phone-snatching duo nabbed 

April 10, 2023 08:53 pm | Updated 08:53 pm IST - HYDERABAD

The Commissioner’s Taskforce (East) and Kachiguda police arrested a habitual cell phone-snatching offender BJCL Arfaz alias Chora, a petty vendor from Balapur, and recovered five cell phones from him.

The accused Arfaz, a school dropout, was a welding worker at Karmanghat. Because of his habits, including consumption of alcohol and ganja, he started committing cell phone theft. As a minor offender, he was also sent to juvenile home, but he relapsed into the behaviour post release, the police said.

Along with his associate, Chakali Karthik, he allegedly committed theft of a motorcycle in Meerpet police limits and had been using it in committing crimes. While Karthik rode the bike, Arfaz who was pillion snatched the cell phones.

They reportedly committed five such offences, including an attention-diversion method, in the limits of Afzalgunj, Abids, Kachiguda, Meerpet and L.B. Nagar.