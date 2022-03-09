Celebrations mark Telangana CM KCR’s announcement to fill 80,000 vacancies

Years of dream realised

Soon after the announcement by Chief Minister K. Chandrasekhar Rao in Assembly on Wednesday regarding filling of about 80,000 odd vacant posts, celebrations broke out across the State.

Party activists, unemployed and youth celebrated the announcement by offering ‘Palabhishekam’ (pouring milk) to the flexi of Mr. Rao and bursting fire crackers.

“It a long pending dream came true. We are happy that about 80,000 posts will be filled. It’s a joyful news for many unemployed and youth. The Chief Minister has fulfilled the promise of ‘Mana Niyamakalu.’ Locals will get 95 per cent reservation in job. No Chief Minister in the country is able to do so,” said an activist while participating in the celebrations.

MLC K. Kavitha said that 17 years of struggle to fill the vacant posts was realised with the statement by the Chief Minister and they got a satisfaction for fulfilling a promise.

“Every one is happy with the announcement by Mr. Rao. We thank him for fulfilling the promise. Increasing the age limit allow more educated to get their due share in employment. It was also a bold decision to announce that there will be no contact employment in the state,” said a party activist.