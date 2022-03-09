Celebrations mark CM’s announcement to fill 80,000 posts

17 years of struggle to fill vacant posts realised, says Kavitha

Contract employees celebrating regularisation of their services in Hyderabad on Wednesday. | Photo Credit: NAGARA GOPAL

Celebrations marked the announcement of Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao over the proposed notification for about 80,000 vacant posts in various departments.

Soon after the announcement, unemployed youth, students and party activists at several places across the State burst crackers. They also performed Palabhishekam (pouring of milk) to Mr. Rao’s flexi.

MLC K. Kavitha said that 17 years of struggle to fill the vacant posts was realised with the statement of Chief Minister.

“This is a history. Never in the past did any Chief Minister announced filling of so many posts. 95% of posts will be reserved for locals with the zonal system,” said Panchayat Raj and Rural Development Minister E. Dayakar Rao. He said that 1.34 lakh posts were already filled.

Endowments Minister A Indrakaran Reddy met the Chief Minister and thanked him for the announcement. “The TRS stands as the only government in history which fulfilled its promises made during elections,” said Mr. Indrakaran Reddy. Announcing calendar to fill posts shows the commitment of the government towards unemployed, he said.

Tribal and Women Welfare Minister Satyavathi Rathod while thanking the Chief Minister, appealed him to see that tribal people do not miss out their share.

BC Welfare Minister Gangula Kamalakar, Excise Minister Srinivas Goud and Animal Husbandry Minister Talasani Srinivas Yadav met Mr. Chandrasekhar Rao in his chambers and thanked him. Mr. Kamalakar urged the youth to get prepared to face competitive examinations.

“Another landmark announcement by our torch bearer #CMKCR garu, the leader who is fulfilling the promises and wishes of #Telangana. After providing 1.32 lakh jobs to our youth, CM garu has announced 80,039 govt. jobs for direct recruitment and regularising 11,103 contract jobs,” said Finance Minister T. Harish Rao on Twitter.

Agriculture Minister S. Niranjan Reddy said that dreams of youth and educated in Telangana came true under the able leadership of Mr. Chandrasekhar Rao.