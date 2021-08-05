Celebrations in Vasalamarri

YADADRI-BHUVANAGIRI

Transfer of Dalit Bandhu money to follow set process

Celebrations erupted at Vasalamarri village of Turkapally mandal in the district, with the news of the government releasing its maiden order on ‘Dalit Bandhu Scheme’ proceeds for the village’s 76 Dalit families on Thursday.

The residents in the Dalitwada were seen singing and dancing, pouring sugar into mouths and calling Chief Minister K. Chandrasekhar Rao, “a god”.

The Chief Minister, who toured his adopted village Vasalamarri on Wednesday, had declared sanction of ‘Dalit Bandhu Scheme’ for all the Dalit families in the village, and said the earlier proposal to launch the scheme at Huzurabad on August 16 would only be an official formality. He had also promised that the families would be receiving their benefit in the bank accounts from Thursday.

Following the direction, the Scheduled Castes Development Department released the order, acknowledging District Collector Pamela Satpathy’s official proposal for implementation of ‘Telangana Dalit Bandhu’, and permitted an amount of ₹ 7.60 cr for the benefit of all the 76 Dalit households.

Soon, at Vasalamarri, cadres of the ruling Telangana Rashtra Samithi joined the celebrations with drum beating, dances by folk artistes, smearing the Dalitwada in pink colour and they bathed portraits of KCR with milk.

“KCR’s Dalit Bandhu Scheme, and the day, would be written in golden letters for starting a revolution for socio-economic development of Dalits,” the ruling party cadre announced.

Ms. Satpathy, later in the day, confirmed the receipt of ₹ 7.60 cr from the Telangana Schedules Castes Cooperative Development Corporation Limited. She added that officials concerned would visit Vasalamarri and organise a meeting with the 76 Dalit families, to create awareness and guide them in their choice of entrepreneurship plans and then the ₹ 10 lakh would be credited to the respective bank accounts.