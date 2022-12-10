Celebration of translation at pre-Lit Fest event

December 10, 2022 07:24 pm | Updated 07:24 pm IST - HYDERABAD

In the run-up to the three-day Hyderabad Literature Festival in the city, the organisers hosted a day-long ‘Anuvaad’, devoted to the art and craft of translation, at the English and Foreign Languages University (EFLU) on Saturday.

“This is a precursor to the 13th edition of the Lit Fest, scheduled to be hosted from January 27-29 at Vidyaranya School. This is a celebration of the art and craft of translation, listening to stories from across the world, from communities that we cannot reach or groups we have not heard of. Only 3% of women’s writings have not been translated,” said festival director Amita Desai during the event’s launch.

The event was hosted in hybrid mode, where some events were in person while others were a mix of in-person and some translators joining in online mode.

“Translators are invisibilised. We don’t come to know who the translator is,” said festival director Vijay Kumar. “Ours is a multilingual country and the anonymity of translation is because it is so natural. From the beginning, translation has been a key area of interest for HLF. We want to listent to practitioners of translation,” he said.

“Translation is a creative activity. There are writers who don’t want their works to be translated. There are others who want the translation to be done by a particular person,” said translator Alladi Uma, sharing the challenges translators face.