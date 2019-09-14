Celebrate Telangana Liberation Day: BJP

A delegation of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) led by its State party president K. Laxman submitted a memorandum to Governor Tamilisai Soundararajan seeking her intervention to see that the State government observed September 17 as Telangana Liberation Day.

The BJP also sought construction of a memorial for martyrs of Nizam’s rule who were victims of Razakars and documentation of the history of liberation at a prominent place in Hyderabad.

Speaking to media persons later, Mr. Laxman recalled that Chief Minister K. Chandrasekhar Rao had raised the demand for official celebration of the event as TRS president when Mr. K. Rosaiah was Chief Minister. Why was Mr. Rao silent now though he was in the saddle?

Mr. Laxman warned that the BJP will intensify its campaign if the government did not concede the demand. The TRS and Congress did not take up the celebration to appease Majlis-e-Ittehadul Muslimeen.

Apart from a public meeting at Patancheru on September 17, the BJP will observe the celebration with hoisting of national flag in all villages and also organise bike rallies.

Those who accompanied Mr. Laxman included MP Garikapati Mohan Rao, former ministers D.K. Aruna and G. Vijayarama Rao, former MP A.P. Jithender Reddy and national executive member of BJP N. Indrasena Reddy.