Celebrate State formation on a grand scale for 21 days: KCR

May 13, 2023 10:37 pm | Updated 10:37 pm IST - HYDERABAD

Chief Minister K. Chandrasekhar Rao has directed the officials to hold State Formation Day celebrations from June 2 on a grand scale for 21 days as it has become a role model for the nation and it should be told to every one.

Mr. Chandrasekhar Rao held a review meeting with officials at BR Ambedkar Secretariat here on Saturday. The celebrations should be held in a festive mood all across the State. First day celebrations would commence at Secretariat led by the Chief Minister. On the same day the Ministers would hold celebrations in their respective districts.

“We are completing nine years and entering 10th year of formation of Telangana on June 2nd, 2023. The formation of state was made possible with lot of sacrifices and fight to achieve the goal. Despite being the youngest State, Telangana has achieved excellent development and progressing further. We have become a model for the nation and other states in the country are getting surprised with our achievements. Leaders from Maharashtra and North India are unable believe it,” said Mr. Chandrasekhar Rao.

ADVERTISEMENT

Stating that it was important to extend the results of development to the public, the Chief Minister said that it had been happening in Telangana. During celebrations one day will be observed as ‘Martyrs Day’ during which all the Martyrs Memorials would be decorated and rich tributes would be paid to them. Police would offer gun salute. For 20 days documentaries would be screened explaining the development achieved by various departments. Power Day and Water Day would also be observed.

Historical places like Golkonda Fort, Bhongiri Fort and Ramappa temple would be decorated.

Government Advisor Rajiv Sharma, Chief Minister’s Advisor Somesh Kumar, Chief Secretary Shanthi Kumari, DGP Anjani Kumar, Chief Minister’s Principal Secretary Narsing Rao, and Government Advisors Ramanachary and Anurag Sharma participated in the review meeting.