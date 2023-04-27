CEC-UGC educational film festival begins at OU

April 27, 2023 09:01 pm | Updated 09:01 pm IST - Hyderabad

The 24th edition of the film festival organised by Delhi-based Consortium for Education Communication (CEC) and the Educational and Multimedia Research Centre at Osmania University was inaugurated by film producer and director Sekhar Kammula on Thursday. It is a three-day event.

Mr. Kammula said film makers had an obligation to the society to make films with universal and long-lasting appeal. Cinemas should reflect the life of the present day. In this direction, he lauded the efforts of CEC-UGC in encouraging educational film makers.

CEC director J.B. Nadda said the goal of the Central government was to increase the national average Gross Enrolment Ratio of students from 27% to 50% by 2035. But, it could not be achieved by traditional education system. Only digital education system will make it possible.

ADVERTISEMENT

Coordinator of the film festival Sunil Mehru said a total of 193 entries were received for this edition of the film festival. Of them, 13 films were selected for awards and 14 for citation for their commendable work.

Osmania University vice chancellor D. Ravinder thanked CEC for sanctioning the festival to the university.