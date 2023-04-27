HamberMenu
  1. Karnataka Elections
  2. SEARCH Icon
  1. Karnataka Elections
  2. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US

CEC-UGC educational film festival begins at OU

April 27, 2023 09:01 pm | Updated 09:01 pm IST - Hyderabad

The Hindu Bureau

The 24th edition of the film festival organised by Delhi-based Consortium for Education Communication (CEC) and the Educational and Multimedia Research Centre at Osmania University was inaugurated by film producer and director Sekhar Kammula on Thursday. It is a three-day event.

Mr. Kammula said film makers had an obligation to the society to make films with universal and long-lasting appeal. Cinemas should reflect the life of the present day. In this direction, he lauded the efforts of CEC-UGC in encouraging educational film makers.

CEC director J.B. Nadda said the goal of the Central government was to increase the national average Gross Enrolment Ratio of students from 27% to 50% by 2035. But, it could not be achieved by traditional education system. Only digital education system will make it possible.

Coordinator of the film festival Sunil Mehru said a total of 193 entries were received for this edition of the film festival. Of them, 13 films were selected for awards and 14 for citation for their commendable work.

Osmania University vice chancellor D. Ravinder thanked CEC for sanctioning the festival to the university.

Top News Today

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.