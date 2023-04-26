HamberMenu
CEC film festival in OU from today

April 26, 2023 11:53 pm | Updated 11:53 pm IST

The Hindu Bureau
The Arts College of Osmania University.

Consortium for Education Communication (CEC), New Delhi, is organising the 24th CEC UGC Educational Film Festival 2023 in Osmania University from April 27 to 29. J. B. Nadda, Director, CEC, said the screening of documentaries will be held at the OU Distance Education auditorium and the awards will be given to the films in 12 categories and the cash prizes range from ₹25,000 to ₹1 lakh. Certificates will be given to the films selected for citation. Renowned Telugu film director Shekhar Kammula, an alumnus of Osmania University, will be the chief guest.

