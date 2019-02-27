CEA prescribes balanced approach for healthcare sector

Chief Economic Adviser (CEA) Krishnamurthy Subramanian on Tuesday sought to prescribe a balanced approach for the healthcare sector, one where the government continues to have a say but not enough to influence all aspects.

Considering the challenges, especially in terms of improving affordability and accessibility, “it is a sector that cannot be let to be laissez faire. That [however] should not be a licence for any kind of regulation,” he said in conversation with former Telangana Industries Minister K.T. Rama Rao at BioAsia 2019 here.

Laissez faire argument

“We tend to not be very careful in terms of thinking about the right kind of intervention. Healthcare, because of some of the difficulties [that made it different], may not be a sector where you could have laissez faire. But that is not to say that every intervention is necessarily good. There are some kind of interventions that may be better than others,” he said in response to Mr. Rao’s observation that too many regulations could be stifling for the industry.

According to the CEA, unlike some other sectors where the customers are aware and can wait for the goods to be delivered and decide when to buy a product, healthcare may not be an industry where unregulated markets can necessarily be allowed to function.

Key issues

Mr. Subramanian, who taught at the Indian School of Business before being appointed as the CEA recently by the government of India, said the poor financial protection available to the people, the high out of pocket expenditure that individuals end up incurring as well as a clear need for improvement of outcomes in terms of measures of quality of healthcare among the key issues in the Indian healthcare sector. The hospitalisation rate tends to be very low, something that needs to be worked on, he added.

Noting that the government has a role to play, considering the needs of people at the bottom of the pyramid, he said it is not that “we are doing so poorly because we are spending extremely less on healthcare as a percentage of GDP.. but we are not doing well on outcomes”.

When Mr. Rao, working president of the ruling Telangana Rashtra Samithi (TRS), pointed to the high cost for the industry on drug discovery and development, Mr. Subramanian said incentive for innovation has to be there during the patent, but once it expires, the drug has to be accessed by a large section.

Highlighting the role that technology can play in better delivery of healthcare, the CEA stressed the need to promote alternative systems of medicine such as ayurveda and homeopathy and people switching from the existing curative approach to preventive cure.