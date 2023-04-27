CDSCO, DCGI nod to anti-COVID products developed by UoH start-up

April 27, 2023 07:30 pm | Updated 07:30 pm IST - HYDERABAD

MASAA Innovation Pvt. Ltd., a start-up incubated at ASPIRE BioNEST of the University of Hyderabad (UoH), has successfully obtained manufacturing and marketing licences from the Central Drugs Standard Control Organisation (CDSCO) and Drugs Controller General of India (DCGI) for their innovative anti-COVID and anti-microbial formulations, marking the first for the country.

The products set for Q1 launch, include SASAA Fog, a fogging liquid and surface cleaner, and AMSAA spray, a disinfectant for cloth masks and various surfaces. The other products in process include anti-microbial AMSAA sanitary pads, adult diapers, and wipes. Although the products are effective against COVID, the active ingredient works against numerous pathogens, and products can be used in multiple set ups, including hospitals and laboratories, said founder of MASAA Innovation Amitava Mazumder.

He expressed happiness for this achievement and acknowledged the nurturing environment provided by ASPIRE BioNEST. MASAA Innovation also received seed fund support from the Department of Promotion and Internal trade, a start-up India seed fund, operated by ASPIRE, a section 8 not-for-profit company of UoH that nurtures incubation and entrepreneurial activities on campus.

The products will be launched into the market very soon in association with third party manufacturers from Telangana and Gujarat. The development highlights the potential of indigenous innovations and the imperative role of incubators like ASPIRE BioNEST in fostering them, said a press release on Thursday.