CDC reports surge in Chikungunya cases among US travellers returning from Telangana

In response to the increasing chikungunya cases in Telangana, the U.S. Centres for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) has issued a ‘Level 2’ travel advisory for US travellers returning from Telangana. “[The] CDC has identified a higher-than-expected number of chikungunya cases among U.S. travellers returning from ... Telangana,” the notice said.

The advisory, released on November 8, urges travellers to exercise enhanced precautions. This is the second CDC travel advisory for India this year, following a similar alert in August regarding a Zika virus outbreak in Maharashtra.

The CDC’s travel advisory system categorises risks into four levels. Level 1 advises travellers to practise usual precautions, while Level 2 (as applied to Telangana now) calls for enhanced precautions. Level 3 urges reconsideration of non-essential travel and Level 4 recommends avoiding all travel. The current advisory reflects growing concerns over the spread of vector-borne diseases in the region.

“If you are pregnant, reconsider travel to the state of Telangana, India, particularly if you are close to delivering your baby. Mothers infected around the time of delivery can pass the virus to their baby before or during delivery. Newborns infected in this way or by a mosquito bite are at risk for severe illness, including poor long-term outcomes,” the travel notice said.

Status unclear

Telangana’s Health department reported 178 chikungunya cases as of August 31, surpassing figures from previous years. However, no updated data has been released in the past three months, leaving the current situation unclear.

Chikungunya is a viral disease spread through mosquito bites, with symptoms typically appearing three to seven days after infection. Common symptoms include fever, joint pain, headache, muscle pain, joint swelling, and rash. While most individuals recover within a week, severe joint pain can persist for months or even years in some cases.

The disease has been reported in various regions, including Africa, Asia, Europe, the Americas, and the Indian and Pacific Oceans. People at higher risk of severe illness include newborns, older adults and those with pre-existing conditions such as diabetes, heart disease or high blood pressure.

To mitigate risks, the CDC in its travel notice has advised travellers from Telangana to take preventive measures. These include using mosquito repellents, wearing long-sleeved clothing and staying in air-conditioned or screened accommodations to minimise exposure to disease-carrying mosquitoes.

