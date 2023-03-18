C&D waste collection a call away; penalties to be levied by private agencies for littering

March 18, 2023 08:58 pm | Updated 08:58 pm IST - HYDERABAD

GHMC has authorised private agencies running Construction & Demolition (C&D) waste processing plants in the city to levy and collect penalties from citizens against littering of streets with debris.

In turn, the agencies will be fixed with responsibility of C&D waste disposal within their respective purviews, and will be penalised by GHMC for any dereliction.

As of now, there are two C&D waste processing plants functioning in the city respectively at Jeedimetla and Fathullaguda, both run by the solid waste management concessionaire agency Re Sustainability (earlier Ramky Enviro Engineers Limited).

Two more plants are set to be launched by another private agency M/S Soma Srinivas Reddy, respectively at Shamshabad and Thumukunta areas.

All the plants together have a capacity to treat 2,200 metric tonnes of debris in a day, GHMC officials informed.

Users from Yousufguda, Serilingampally, Chandanagar, Ramachandrapuram and Patancheru, Moosapet, Kukatpally, Quthbullapur and Gajularamaram circles may call the toll free number 1800-120-1159 or text through WhatsApp to 9100927073 for lifting of waste at a price of ₹398.5 per tonne, if collected from the source. The price per tonne will be ₹99.62 if delivered by the user at the plant site.

Toll free and WhatsApp numbers remain the same as above for users of Uppal, Hayathnagar, LB Nagar, Saroornagar, Malakpet, Santhoshnagar, and Amberpet circles, with prices per tonne fixed at ₹388.75 and ₹97.2 for at source pick up and delivery at the plant site respectively.

For Chandrayangutta, Charminar, Falaknuma, Rajendranagar, Mehdipatnam, Karwan, Goshamahal, and Jubilee Hills circles, the toll free number is 1800-203-0033 and WhatsApp number, 7330000203 with price per tonne fixed at ₹405 and ₹101.25 respectively.

Users from Kapra, Musheerabad, Khairatabad, Alwal, Malkajgiri, Secunderabad and Begumpet, may use the same aforementioned toll free/ WhatsApp numbers, with charges fixed at ₹435 per tonne if transported by the agency and ₹108.75 per tonne if transported by the user to the plant site.

The C&D agencies will deploy smaller vehicles of two to six tonnes capacity for the waste generated from renovation or minor repairs of buildings. Bigger vehicles with 16 to 25 tonnes capacity will be deployed to collect demolition waste of buildings.

GHMC has informed that the contractors are authorised to levy penalties on the violators dumping on the roadside and at unauthorised places such as nalas, and lakes or in open places and under the flyovers.

Upon being questioned if such authorisation is legally tenable, GHMC Commissioner D.S. Lokesh Kumar has informed that it was part of the proposal to make the contractors responsible for any debris found in public places.

“They must use their own means to find out the violators, and penalise them. It is ultimately their responsibility to keep the public places free of debris. GHMC will pay them for clearance of legacy waste for some time, but stop later. Since then, penalties will be initiated against them for debris found in open,” said Mr. Lokesh Kumar.