CCTVs keep an eye on open defecation in this village

M. Venkataiah (name changed) is in his early 50s. He is a barber by profession and goes to his customers’ houses to cut their hair and also do other odd jobs.

For doing so, he is offered rice (around 50 kg per house that varies according to the number of members) instead of money.

He used to go to the village outskirts to attend to nature’s call, a socially-accepted practice in villages, for several decades. But, not any more.

Construction of individual sanitary latrines (ISLs) changed his decade-old habit. Even his grandchildren are now using the toilet at home.

Not only that, CCTV cameras put up in the village for security reasons are coming handy for the authorities to stop people from open defecation.

Fearing that they might be caught carrying water bottles to attend to nature’s call, people have stopped this practice.

“We have four CCTV cameras in the village that have helped us in curbing open defecation,” said P. Prakash, sarpanch of the village.

So, is anybody in the village defecating in the open? No, is the firm answer from Mr. Venkataiah. The village was declared Open Defecation Free (ODF) and without fail, everybody is using toilets. The village has also passed a resolution to impose a fine of ₹500 on those who violate this rule.

“Four CCTVs were arranged to prevent thefts. But, we are getting an additional benefit out of it,” said Vijaya Bhaskar, sarpanch of Chinna Chelmeda in Munipally mandal.