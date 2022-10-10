Telangana

CCTVs inaugurated in Kuntloor 

Rachakonda Police Commissioner Mahesh M Bhagwat along with Ibrahimpatnam legislator Manchireddy Kishan Reddy on Monday inaugurated community CCTV units in Kuntloor area of Hayathnagar police limits.

The surveillance infrastructure worth about ₹ 30 lakh was provided by Telangana State Industrial Infrastructure Corporation (TSIIC).

Mr. Bhagwat said all the cameras would be integrated to the command control centre. Usage of CCTVs, he said, has showed steep decline of crime rate, and also aided in investigation of grave cases and ensured convictions.


