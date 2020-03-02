CCTV camera system commissioned

As many as 108 CCTV cameras set up in the locality near railway station were commissioned by Warangal Police Commissioner V. Ravinder along with local MLA Muthireddy Yadagiri Reddy and District Collector K. Nikhila here on Monday.

Speaking on the occasion, the Police Commissioner urged people to cooperate with the police in checking the crime rate and making Jangaon a crime-free district. “There are five uses with the setting up of the CCTV cameras. They include identification of the criminals, producing the CCTV footage as the evidence in the court, innocents are proved as the not guilty, identification of the fake complaints and also identification of the thieves within the house,” he explained.

He also called upon the people to install the CCTV cameras in their respective colonies. A total of 630 CCTV cameras have been installed in the villages excluding the towns and Warangal city under the Warangal Police Commissionerate limits. “Installation of the CCTV cameras gives the people a sense of security,” he added.

DCP (West) Srinivas Reddy, Inspector Mallesh Yadav, SIs Srinivas and Ravi Kumar were present.