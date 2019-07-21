CCMB to sequence 30 genomes a day

Next Generation Sequencing (NGS) facility, fourth such facility in the country, which can sequence 30 human genomes a day, was inaugurated by Union Minister of Science and Technology Harsh Vardhan at the Centre for Cellular and Molecular Biology (CCMB), a CSIR lab in Hyderabad, on Saturday. It costs around ₹1 lakh to sequence one genome using this facility.

The Union Minister said that this state-of-the-art genome sequencing facility would be of help, especially to patients suffering from rare genetic disorders.

CCMB scientists said that earlier it used to take two to three weeks to sequence one genome, and it was a costly process. “We had a smaller machine which was not as efficient. Besides, it became obsolete as the company which manufactured the machine, has been closed down. This (NGS) is top most model,” said Dr K Thangaraj, chief scientist at CCMB.

The facility includes cutting edge technology for high throughput (number of samples tested) genome sequencing, which also facilitates diagnostic related sequencing of transcriptome and exome (parts of genome that are expressed in cells) of clinical samples. Much of the existing body of knowledge for therapies for these diseases comes from studies done with Caucasian populations. This facility would help in generating large-scale genomic data from Indian populations, which was critical for genetic diagnosis and therapy.

The CCMB can now sequence up to 30 human genomes or 384 diagnostic samples in a day. For a country like India, with its heavy genetic disease burden, prenatal genetic screening and counselling are essential in preventing genetic disorders, said a press release.

This opens up multiple avenues in investigating fundamental biology of individual cells in tissues as well as fighting disease like cancer through understanding the heterogeneity in cell populations. By using the facility, scientists hope to find genetic cause of rare diseases and develop kits which can be used to find population at the risk of genetic or other rare diseases. These services would be available to hospitals, industry, and academicians by paying charges.