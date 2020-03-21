CCMB permitted to test samples

Chief Minister K. Chandrasekhar Rao announced that Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday issued orders permitting the use of facility at Centre for Cellular and Molecular Biology here to test samples of infection by coronavirus.
He said the State government will make use of the facility, which has a capacity to test 1,000 samples a day. The permission to access CCMB equipment was raised by Mr. Rao at Friday’s video conference of Mr. Modi with chief ministers of various States.
