ADVERTISEMENT

CBSE results: HPS Ramanathapur secures 100% pass percentage

Published - May 13, 2024 11:05 pm IST

The Hindu Bureau

Siddi Kundanika, the Class XII topper of HPS Ramanthapur.

The Hyderabad Public School, Ramanthapur, secured 100% results in the Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) Class XII results.

ADVERTISEMENT

In the science stream, Siddi Kundanika topped the school with 96%. In the Commerce stream, Aashika Vivek did the school proud by securing 95%. In the humanities stream, Goura Pranav was the topper with 89%.

Principal Narasimha Reddy said that 60% of students across all streams have secured distinction and he appreciated the faculty for the achievement.

The school secured 100% results in Class X as well with all the 191 students clearing the exam. Vagmee and Aliwada Ananya topped the school with 97.8%.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US