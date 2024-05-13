CBSE results: HPS Ramanathapur secures 100% pass percentage

The Hyderabad Public School, Ramanthapur, secured 100% results in the Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) Class XII results.

In the science stream, Siddi Kundanika topped the school with 96%. In the Commerce stream, Aashika Vivek did the school proud by securing 95%. In the humanities stream, Goura Pranav was the topper with 89%.

Principal Narasimha Reddy said that 60% of students across all streams have secured distinction and he appreciated the faculty for the achievement.

The school secured 100% results in Class X as well with all the 191 students clearing the exam. Vagmee and Aliwada Ananya topped the school with 97.8%.