GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Visual Story
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Visual Story
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

year
Click here for our in-depth coverage of Lok Sabha and Assembly elections #ElectionsWithTheHindu

CBSE results: HPS Ramanathapur secures 100% pass percentage

Published - May 13, 2024 11:05 pm IST

The Hindu Bureau
Siddi Kundanika, the Class XII topper of HPS Ramanthapur.

Siddi Kundanika, the Class XII topper of HPS Ramanthapur.

The Hyderabad Public School, Ramanthapur, secured 100% results in the Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) Class XII results.

In the science stream, Siddi Kundanika topped the school with 96%. In the Commerce stream, Aashika Vivek did the school proud by securing 95%. In the humanities stream, Goura Pranav was the topper with 89%.

Principal Narasimha Reddy said that 60% of students across all streams have secured distinction and he appreciated the faculty for the achievement.

The school secured 100% results in Class X as well with all the 191 students clearing the exam. Vagmee and Aliwada Ananya topped the school with 97.8%.

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.