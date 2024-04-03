CBIT releases ₹72.68 lakh to faculty members for undertaking research work

April 03, 2024 11:31 pm | Updated 11:32 pm IST - Hyderabad

The management of the Chaitanya Bharathi Institute of Technology (CBIT) released ₹72.68 lakh to faculty members and student researchers of the college to undertake research work aimed at fostering innovation and driving advancements in the areas of basic science, applied science, life science, engineering, social science and business studies.

The amount was allocated to 77 faculty members and students who demonstrated promising potential and innovative ideas in their respective fields. This funding will enable them to kickstart their research projects and lay the foundation for future discoveries and breakthroughs.

Speaking on the occasion, college principal Prof. C.V. Narasimhulu said the institute recognises the crucial role that research plays in driving progress and addressing societal challenges. By investing in the early stages of research projects, we aim to catalyse innovation, promote collaboration, and accelerate the translation of ideas into impactful solutions, he said.

The recipients of the money were selected through a rigorous evaluation process based on quality, feasibility, and potential impact of their research proposals, informed a press release from the college on Wednesday.