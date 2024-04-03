GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Cricket
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Cricket
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

year
Click here for our in depth coverage of Lok Sabha and Assembly elections

CBIT releases ₹72.68 lakh to faculty members for undertaking research work

April 03, 2024 11:31 pm | Updated 11:32 pm IST - Hyderabad

The Hindu Bureau
Faculty members of the Chaitanya Bharathi Institute of Technology with college principal Prof. C.V. Narasimhulu in Hyderabad on Wednesday.

Faculty members of the Chaitanya Bharathi Institute of Technology with college principal Prof. C.V. Narasimhulu in Hyderabad on Wednesday.

The management of the Chaitanya Bharathi Institute of Technology (CBIT) released ₹72.68 lakh to faculty members and student researchers of the college to undertake research work aimed at fostering innovation and driving advancements in the areas of basic science, applied science, life science, engineering, social science and business studies.

The amount was allocated to 77 faculty members and students who demonstrated promising potential and innovative ideas in their respective fields. This funding will enable them to kickstart their research projects and lay the foundation for future discoveries and breakthroughs.

Speaking on the occasion, college principal Prof. C.V. Narasimhulu said the institute recognises the crucial role that research plays in driving progress and addressing societal challenges. By investing in the early stages of research projects, we aim to catalyse innovation, promote collaboration, and accelerate the translation of ideas into impactful solutions, he said.

The recipients of the money were selected through a rigorous evaluation process based on quality, feasibility, and potential impact of their research proposals, informed a press release from the college on Wednesday.

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.