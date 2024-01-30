CBIT and MSN laboratories ink MoU

January 30, 2024 07:57 pm | Updated 07:57 pm IST

The Department of Chemical Engineering, Chaitanya Bharathi Institute of Technology (CBIT), has signed an MoU with MSN Laboratories Private Limited, Rudraram, for a training project worth ₹12 lakh, on Tuesday.

The objective of the programme is to facilitate training sessions for 60 employees of MSN laboratories for 45 days on chemical engineering principles, on the CBIT campus.

The key takeaways shall be understanding and proficiently applying engineering concepts in the day-to-day responsibilities of the trainees.

S. Padmanabhan, vice-president, HR, MSN Group; K. Lakshmi Narasimha Murthy, senior general manager - HR, MSN laboratories, signed the MoU with principal C.V. Narasimhulu and M. Mukunda Vani, head of the department, and principal investigator of the project.

Also present on the occasion were Ravinder Reddy, director R&E; N. L. N. Reddy, adviser-CDC; A.D. Sarma, adviser – R&D; Umakanth Choudary, director-I&I; I. Bala Krishna, assistant professor and project co-investigator; P.V. Naga Prapurna, associate professor; M. Mallaiah, associate professor; Prathima, CDC faculty, G. N. R. Prasad, CBIT PRO; Gnaneshwar Rao, chief warden – hostels; college directors, chemical engineering staff, and officials of MSN laboratories.