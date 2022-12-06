CBI writes to Kavitha for recording her statement on Dec. 11

December 06, 2022 06:18 pm | Updated 06:18 pm IST - HYDERABAD

The Central investigating agency mailed her seeking her confirmation on the date and time

The Hindu Bureau

The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) probing the Delhi liquor case has informed Telangana Rashtra Samithi MLC, and daughter of Chief Minister K. Chandrasekhar Rao, K. Kavitha that its team would visit her residence here on December 11 at 11 a.m. for her examination and recording her statement in connection with the case.

In a mail sent to Ms. Kavitha on Tuesday, in response to her mail sent to the agency on Monday stating that she was not available for examination on December 6 due to her pre-occupation, the agency has asked her to confirm her availability on the date and time at her Hyderabad residence.

Ms. Kavitha wrote to the agency on Monday that she would be available for examination either on December 11, 12, 14 and 15. She also wrote that her name did not figure either in the complaint pertaining to the case or in the FIR. However, her name figured in the statement of an accused in the case during his examination.

