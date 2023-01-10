HamberMenu
CBI should probe all decisions of Somesh Kumar, says Congress

TPCC president Revanth Reddy takes to Twitter; decisions taken in multiple posts Somesh Kumar held need investigation, he says

January 10, 2023 08:22 pm | Updated 08:22 pm IST - HYDERABAD

The Hindu Bureau

Telangana Congress president A. Revanth Reddy demanded an inquiry by the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) into the decisions taken by Mr. Somesh Kumar as Chief Secretary, Chief Commissioner of Land Administration (CCLA) and Head of the Telangana Real Estate Regulatory Authority (RERA) apart from his role in land digitisation through the Dharani portal.

Taking to Twitter Mr. Revanth Reddy said the Congress has always been saying that the appointment of Mr. Somesh Kumar as Chief Secretary was illegal as he belonged to the Andhra Pradesh cadre. The High Court judgement on Tuesday confirmed what the Congress has been saying, he said.

The Telangana High Court on Tuesday set aside the Central Administrative Tribunal (CAT) orders continuing Mr. Somesh Kumar in the Telangana cadre against the Department of Personnel Training (DoPT) orders allotting him to Andhra Pradesh cadre during the State bifurcation.

Bihar officers at the top

TPCC working president A. Mahesh Kumar Goud at a press conference said that the Congress has complained to Chief Minister K. Chandrasekhar Rao and other responsible authorities against the appointment of Mr. Somesh Kumar. He said KCR ignored the eligible candidates from Telangana and appointed Mr. Somesh Kumar, from Bihar, as the Chief Secretary.

Mr. Goud said the entire top bureaucracy is filled with officers from Bihar and the Chief Minister has been giving top posts to officers who were willing to dance to his tunes. He said at least now eligible Telangana officers should be given priority for top posts as the State itself was created on the platform of self-respect.

