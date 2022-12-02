Delhi liquor scam | CBI serves notice on Kavitha

December 02, 2022 11:03 pm | Updated 11:33 pm IST - HYDERABAD

The Central Bureau of Investigation has served a notice on TRS MLC K. Kavitha for her examination in connection with the Delhi liquor scam at 11 a.m. on December 6 (Tuesday)

The CBI left it to Ms. Kavitha to attend the examination at her residence in Hyderabad or Delhi as per her convenience, but she informed the investigating agency that she would meet its officers at her Hyderabad residence.

The CBI notice to Ms. Kavitha followed a remand report submitted by the Enforcement Directorate in court on November 30 following the arrest of one of the accused in the case Amit Arora.

Apart from Ms. Kavitha, YSR Congress Party MP Magunta Srinivasulu Reddy and his son Raghava were also mentioned by the agency. The ED said that Kavitha changed her phone’s International Mobile Equipment Identity (IMEI) six times after the case was handed over to the agency. Furthermore, the agency said the accused destroyed digital evidence in an attempt to hamper the ongoing investigation into the matter.

The ED claimed that extensive digital evidence was destroyed on purpose to stymie the investigation. “As many as 36 suspects/accused involved in the case have destroyed their 176 cell phones and laptops after the case was handed over to the agency. The ED has been able to retrieve data from 17 out of 170 cell phones. The ED officials also found the mobile phones destroyed by MLC Kavita, Srujan Reddy, Arun Pillai, Abhishek Boinapally, Butchi Babu Gorantla, and Sharath Reddy,” the ED stated in its remand report.

The accused Amit Arora, according to the ED officials, was instrumental in the Delhi liquor scam case by engaging in unfair business practices to gain an undue advantage.

The accusations were described as “totally unfounded” by Ms. Kavitha. She asserted that the BJP government was in control of all agencies and that they are free to conduct any necessary investigations with her full cooperation.

The Modi govt came eight years ago and in these eight years, democratically elected govt in nine states were toppled while BJP formed its govts in an inappropriate way. Every child in the country knows the ED arrives before PM Modi in poll-bound States. This has happened in Telangana, she said.

Furthermore, she said, “Same thing is happening in Telangana as we’ve elections next year, the ED has arrived before PM Modi in the State. We’ve welcomed them and will be cooperating with them. Still, BJP is playing cheap tricks.”

She added, “PM Modi can put us behind bars, but we will still be working for the people and expose the failures of the BJP. TRS govt is running smoothly in Telangana. We have exposed their conspiracy to topple the State govt and Telangana’s people have witnessed it.