CBI officials question Avinash Reddy for five hours

April 19, 2023 09:59 pm | Updated 09:59 pm IST - HYDERABAD

YSR Congress Party Lok Sabha member from Kadapa in Andhra Pradesh Y.S. Avinash Reddy appeared before the CBI officials in Hyderabad on Wednesday in connection with the murder case of the former Minister Y.S. Vivekananda Reddy in 2019. This is the fifth time this year that Mr. Avinash Reddy is appearing before the CBI.

The High Court had directed the officials to give a questionnaire and asked that the examination of the petitioner Avinash Reddy be audio and video recorded. The officials questioned him for five hours on Wednesday. Officials reportedly tried to get the information about the nature of which there was an alleged exchange of crores of rupees in the case, as per their earlier testimonies.

Meanwhile, the Telangana High Court on Tuesday, in an interim order on the anticipatory bail plea of Mr. Avinash Reddy, directed the CBI team not to arrest him till April 25 and also directed him to appear before the central agency everyday for examination in the case till that date.

Earlier, Mr. Avinash Reddy’s father, Y.S. .Bhaskar Reddy, who is the uncle of Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy, was arrested by the CBI on April 16 in connection with the murder of Vivekananda Reddy.

The CBI had issued notice to Mr. Avinash Reddy, asking him to appear before it here on April 17 for questioning relating to the case.

On the night of March 15, 2019, Vivekananda Reddy, one of the brothers of the late Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister Y.S. Rajasekhara Reddy, was found murdered at his residence in Pulivendula in Kadapa district, weeks before the Assembly elections in the State. The case was initially probed by a Special Investigation Team (SIT) of the State Crime Investigation Department, but was handed over to the CBI in July 2020. The CBI filed a charge sheet in the murder case on October 26, 2021 and followed it up with a supplementary charge sheet on January 31, 2022.